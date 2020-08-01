Herbert Luther Richardson

Herb was united in holy matrimony with the love of his life Joey, otherwise known as Joann Floy (Gentry) Richardson, on June 3, 1952. Their union was blessed with four children, Mike, Brady, Jesse and Linda (Richardson) Bone, and he just loved his eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, two sisters and one daughter-in-law.
Herb is survived by wife, Floy Joann (Gentry) Richardson, Mike Richardson and wife Susette, Brady Richardson and wife Chandra, Linda (Richardson) Bone and husband James, and Jesse Richardson and wife Dawn. Grandchildren Clark Richardson (Natalie), Travis Richardson (Heather), Shane Richardson, Brent Richardson (Courtney), Meagan Richardson, Bridget (Richardson) Church (Eric), Cheyanne Richardson, Dylan Bone, Sierra Richardson, Dakota Richardson, Landen Beckham. Great Grandchildren include Connor Richardson, Graham Richardson, Wyatt Church, Isla Richardson, and Zoey Richardson.
Over the years, Herb was recognized with many more awards, however, he would say that his greatest was his salvation and acceptance of Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior. He served the Lord faithfully throughout his life as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member and friend, and called West Lake Baptist Church his “home” for the past 28 years. After a long life lived, Herb is now celebrating with Jesus.
The family invites everyone to come celebrate the life of their beloved Herb Richardson.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at West Lake Baptist Church, 1439 FM 315, Chandler, TX 75758, with Dr. Lee Evans officiating. Interment will be held at 4:00 p.m. at Menard Chapel Cemetery in Segno, TX under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the West Lake Baptist Church Student Ministries at 1439 FM 315, Chandler, TX 75758.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.