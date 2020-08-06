Henry Malone Clayton, Jr.
TYLER — Henry Malone Clayton, Jr. of Tyler died peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 92. He is now safe in the arms of his savior Jesus Christ and reunited with his beloved wife, Julia.
Henry was born in Memphis, Tennessee on October 19, 1927, to Henry Malone Clayton, Sr. and Margaret Corbett. He enjoyed playing baseball as a youth and earned the eagle rank as a Boy Scout. He joined the Army at 18 and served two tours of duty, honorably discharged at First Lieutenant. He attended Texas A&M University where he earned two engineering degrees. He took an engineering job with Nibco in Nacogdoches where he met Julia Hall, his Future wife of 57 years. Then in 1963, he took a job with General Electric (later Trane) in Tyler and served as Manager of engineers until he retired in 1990. He was active in the churches he attended during those years. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Julia, parents, Henry and Margaret and sister, Carolyn Bledsoe. He is survived by son, Pete and wife Barbara, daughter Carrie, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent COVID-19 upsurge, visitation will be limited to immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Hospice of East Texas.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.