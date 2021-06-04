Henry Grady Whitley
HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Henry Grady Whitley, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at his home in Holly Lake Ranch, Texas. Henry was born September 18, 1937 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Henry Grady Whitley and Lydia M. Havener. After graduating high school in Amarillo; Henry attended and graduated from Hardin Simmons University. He served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot stationed in Korea. After his service in the U.S. Army; he completed his education at the University of Texas with a Law Degree. Mr. Whitley was the assistant District Attorney in Wood County for ten years after practicing law in Dallas, Texas for Henry Wade, DA for Dallas County. Henry loved golf and loved being with his family. He also loved dogs and was an avid outdoorsman. Henry will not soon be forgotten by all those that knew him.
Henry is survived by his wife of sixty two years, Fran Whitley; daughter Denise Hunse and husband Tom; son David Whitley and wife Karen; daughter Sharon Miles; grandchildren Jessica Davis and Sean Miles; great grandchildren Brooke Davis and Corey Davis; and brother William “Bill” Whitley.
Funeral services for Henry will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church of Hawkins with Bro. Brian Wharton officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.