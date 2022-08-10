Henry Clay Ford
TYLER — Services for retired Captain Henry Clay Ford of Tyler, TX are scheduled at Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Home on August 12, 2022 at 10:00am. Visitation is Thursday, August 11th, 5:30-7:30pm at Burks-Walker-Tippitt. Brother Allen Christian will be officiating the service.
Cpt. Ford was born on September 29, 1938 in Tyler, Texas, the son of Howard Ford and Evelyn Ragsdale. He was raised in Tyler with his 3 siblings. He passed away August 7, 2022 in Tyler at the age of 83. Henry married Martha Smith December 31, 1967. He had 4 children. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a hard-working family man.
Henry served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He was Captain of the Tyler Police Department and served the department from 1967-1993.
Survivors include sons Raymond Kelly, Gary (Irma) Kelly, daughters Diane Kelly-Deas and Gail (Ken) Bishop; brother Howard “Porky” Ford, sister JoAnn (Carl) Roth and sister in-law Linda Hughes. Mr. Ford has 6 grandchildren Michele Hogan, Alicia Graham, Rainie Bishop, Nicholas Kelly, Cassie Hackel, Brian Kelly; 9 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren who lovingly called him “PawPaw.”
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister Mary Helms.
Pallbearers: Brendan Roth, Dylan Roth, Trace Stanley, Troy Stanley, John Harris and Eric Hackel.
Honorary pallbearers: Cooper Harris, Drew Hackel, Asa Graham and Cason Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Hospice of East Texas. They took great care of Cpt. Ford and the family is very thankful.