Helon Boucher Clayton
TYLER — Services for Helon Joyce Clayton, 92, of Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler.
She will be laid to rest at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Helon went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. Helon was born on May 30, 1929, in Tyler. Her parents were Robert and Dumpsy Dunn Boucher. Her grandparents were G.G. Boucher and Mattie Boucher.
She married the “Love of her Life”, J. W. Clayton, on July 16, 1949 and their marriage lasted for 65 years.
Helon was the youngest born of three siblings: her sister Edna Goldenberg and her brother Marvin Boucher. She knew full well what the depression years were like. Thanks to her parents, living on a farm, they always had plenty of vegetables, milk, butter, eggs, pork, beef and sweet potatoes which were her favorite.
Her father was head custodian at the Smith County Court House for many years. Her mother was the elevator operator for many years in the original CourtHouse and also the newly built present CourtHouse.
Helon attended a rural two room schoolhouse in her elementary grades in the Hebron Community. Later, Hebron consolidated with Liberty Hill. From there, she went to Roberts Jr. High and graduated from Tyler High School in 1946. She completed two years at TJC in 1948. She was a member of the Takalon Sorority. She was voted outstanding pledge of her group and awarded a bracelet. She also played on the TJC Basketball team.
Upon completion of TJC, she became a dental assistant for 5 years for Dr. Bruce Wilkinson DDS, Dr. Stafford Fields DDS and Dr. Charles King DDS. At this time, she served as secretary of the Dental Assistants Association.
In 1949, she married her childhood sweetheart, J. W. Clayton, who had served his 4 year apprenticeship as a carpenter.
In 1951 she joined her husband, J.W. Clayton, in Ft. Eustis, Virginia while he was serving in the army during the Korean Conflict. She was employed with The Red Cross while he was stationed there. She returned back to Tyler before he was shipped off to Salzburg, Austria. In 1953, her son Roger was born. She then worked as a Field Director for the Camp Fire Girls under the direction of Lila Curry. She organized and visited some 40 groups in the Tyler School District, Whitehouse, Troup, Chapel Hill and Winona School Districts. She was also the secretary for the Mental Health Association under the direction of Margie Dibert. During this time, much time and effort was spent making it possible for Tyler to be home to the present Andrews Center.
Starting at age 12, she studied music theory and piano lessons for 7 years during her elementary, jr. high and high school years from Mrs. Bill Watson. She received several achievement and recognition awards. During the summer, she taught music lessons to some of the children in the neighborhood. Later, she became the pianist at the Liberty Hill Methodist Church for many years. She accepted Secretary of the Liberty Hill Cemetery Association in 1960 in the beginning of the Permanent Care Fund. She maintained this position until her death. Helon served as pianist at East Emmanuel Baptist Church and Liberty Hill Methodist Church for many years.
At age 40, she attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Music Theory and Piano in 1969.
In 1971, at 42 years of age, her daughter Stephanie was born.
She admired J.W.’s many building talents and endeavors. She served as his secretary/treasurer, bookkeeper and office manager for Clayton Construction and J.W. Clayton Metal Buildings for 15 years and also office manager and bookkeeper for their rental properties.
Her greatest delight in her later years was being with their two granddaughters Macy Ann Curry and Maggie Claire Curry. There were no rules at grandma’s, just fun! She loved making them cinnamon toast.
Her many interests included cooking, canning, making homemade vanilla and peach ice cream, fishing, feeding the birds and squirrels, playing the piano, maintaining the yard and assisting and managing rental properties and traveling with her daughter and granddaughters. She loved her precious dogs.
Some of her treasured memories were having family and friend get-to-gethers at their farm house. She loved doing things with and for her family members.
Helon was a lifelong member of Liberty Hill Methodist Church and secretary of Liberty Hill Cemetery Association. She loved the Lord.
Helon was loved and admired by her family and numerous friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Her son Roger’s favorite quote was “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother”. - Abraham Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Clayton, parents Robert and Dumpsy Dunn Boucher, brother Marvin Boucher and sister-in-law Maxine Spivey, sister Edna Goldenberg and brother-in-law Danny Goldenberg.
Helon is survived by her son, Roger Clayton, Lynn and Trey Curtis; daughter, Stephanie Clayton Curry and granddaughters Macy Ann Curry and Maggie Claire Curry (The love and light of her life). Her niece, Judy Carnes and husband Leonard, of Tyler, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Toby Simpson, Butch McMichael, Jimmy Fonfara, Clay Simpson, Scott Goolsbee, Sergio Munoz and Rahmi Heymann.
Honorary pallbearers are John Grigsby, Sam Greenberg and Richard Kyles III.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7 on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Interment will be beside her husband, J.W. Clayton, in Liberty Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
If desired, memorials can be made to Liberty Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 132437, Tyler, TX 75713. The Clayton Cemetery, c/o Timothy M. Clayton, 5434 Wakefield Dr. S, Greenwood, IN 46142-9089 or a charity of your choice.
