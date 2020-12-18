Helen Wardell
PALESTINE — Helen Aline Wardell was born on December 5, 1936 to Henry Inman and Auddie Mae Morgan. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 15, 2020 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, TX. In death, Helen joyously joined her husband, L.C. Wardell; parents; Brothers, Cecil and Alex Inman; Sisters, Louise Strothers, Daisy Edwards, and Mary Smith; daughter in love, Karen Wardell; and grandsons, Daniel Wardell and Matthew Pritchett . She is survived by her sister, Betty Leblanc and husband Melvin; brother, Louise Inman and wife Jean; sister, Lorraine Lepretre and husband Floyd, son, Edward Inman; daughter, Brenda Hill and husband Jim; son, Leslie Wardell and wife Kelly; son, Donnie Wardell; son, Mike Wardell; son, Robert Wardell and wife Kerrie; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen had a vibrant and Jesus loving soul. She married her husband, L.C., on June 22, 1955 in Palestine, TX and they were married for 43 blissful years. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Helen was an active member of Bois D’Arc Baptist church and could be found on the second pew any time the doors were open. She led the Bois D’Arc G.A. (Girl’s in Action) group for many years and loved watching the girls grow in her example.
Helen, along with her family, wanted to acknowledge and thank Sue Kelley for being a true friend and caretaker over the past few months. Your love and friendship meant more than we can ever express.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home from 6 - 8 PM. Services will be held at Bois D’Arc Baptist Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10 AM. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at the Wardell family cemetery. Pallbearers will be Troy Collins, Dustin Hudgins, Bobby Kirk, Marcus Kennedy, Randy Godwin, and Ricky Royle.
In lieu of flowers, Helen has asked that donations be made to the Bois D’Arc Baptist Church G.A. organization.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
