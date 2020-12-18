Helen Wardell

Helen had a vibrant and Jesus loving soul. She married her husband, L.C., on June 22, 1955 in Palestine, TX and they were married for 43 blissful years. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Helen was an active member of Bois D’Arc Baptist church and could be found on the second pew any time the doors were open. She led the Bois D’Arc G.A. (Girl’s in Action) group for many years and loved watching the girls grow in her example.
Helen, along with her family, wanted to acknowledge and thank Sue Kelley for being a true friend and caretaker over the past few months. Your love and friendship meant more than we can ever express.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home from 6 - 8 PM. Services will be held at Bois D’Arc Baptist Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10 AM. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at the Wardell family cemetery. Pallbearers will be Troy Collins, Dustin Hudgins, Bobby Kirk, Marcus Kennedy, Randy Godwin, and Ricky Royle.
In lieu of flowers, Helen has asked that donations be made to the Bois D’Arc Baptist Church G.A. organization.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.