Helen T. Prather
TYLER — Helen T. Prather died peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 30, 2022 at the age of 90. Helen was born on March 4, 1932 in Post, Texas. She was the only child of Cecil and Loree Thaxton.
She attended Abilene Christian College and graduated from the University of Texas, where she met the love of her life, Charles Prather. They were married on September 11, 1954 and shared sixty-seven years as sweethearts, raising three children together.
Helen’s teaching career included high schools in Corpus Christi, Guam and Belaire, Texas. After receiving her Doctor’s degree she taught at Houston Community College, the University of Houston, Vernon Regional Junior College, and the University of Texas at Tyler.
Helen enjoyed reading, gardening, snow skiing, playing bridge, writing letters, and traveling. With Charles, she traveled on mission trips and as tourists, having visited all seven continents. She loved the Lord and was a member of Glenwood Church of Christ.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles, and their three children. John, his wife Trish, Janet Matyas, her husband Tom and Jim, his wife Terry. She also leaves ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Prestige Memory Care staff for their tender care for Helen during the last few weeks of her life.
A “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 18, 2022 at Glenwood Church of Christ at 5210 Hollytree Drive in Tyler, TX. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Glenwood Church of Christ Benevolence fund or Alzheimer’s Alliance of NE Texas.