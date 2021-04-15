Helen R. Silmon
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Helen Ruth Silmon, of Jacksonville, Texas is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Kingdom Christian Center in Jacksonville. Ceola Curley and Rev. Derry Hinton will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Blackjack Cemetery in Troup, Texas.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Ms. Silmon passed away on April 9, 2021 in Houston. She was born in Troup, Texas on September 13, 1941 to Bishop and Verneda (Goree) Tillman. She was a member of Sweet Union Baptist Church. Over the years Ms. Silmon enjoyed playing piano for numerous churches throughout East Texas, most recently New Community Methodist Church and Larissa Christian Methodist Episcopal. A graduate of Texas College, and local small business owner she was also a member of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bishop E. Tillman and life-long companion, Lewis E. Silmon.
Left to cherish Helen’s memory are her daughters, Ruth Silmon-Webb and companion John of Houston and Tonya Silmon-Foluke and husband Ayinde of Jacksonville; sons, Lewis Silmon of Jacksonville, Bishop Silmon and wife Tameka of Houston and Todd Silmon and wife Shandrea of Houston. Her siblings are Ora Adams of Houston, Walter Tillman and wife Shirley of Houston, Mae Jones of Jacksonville and Frank Tillman and wife Linda of Troup. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Webb, Sherika Session, J.W. Session, Derek Session, Johnathan Session, LaDarius Session, Mycah Silmon, Sy Silmon, Nazir Foluke, Cohen Foluke, Joshua Silmon and Nichols Silmon; great-grandchildren, Nyomi Session and Lauryn Session and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Frank Tillman II, Brandon Tillman, Michael Taylor, LaDell Udoh, Derek Session, LaDarius Session, J.W. Session and Johnathon Session. Kevin Taylor will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
