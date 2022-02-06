Helen Joyce Smith McRae
TYLER — is with great sadness that the family of Helen Joyce Smith McRae announces her passing on February 1, 2022, in Tyler, Smith County, Texas, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and other complications.
Helen was born on September 16, 1932 in Houston, Harris, Texas. She was the baby and the only girl of five siblings.
She married the love of her life Billy Frank McRae on October 1, 1949 in Mt. Pleasant, Titus, Texas. Their innocent flirtation led to 72 years of marriage...the love of a lifetime.
Family preceding Helen in death were her beloved husband Billy Frank McRae and parents Vernon William Smith Sr. and Charlotte (Shirley) Rebecca Moir. Her beloved stepfather Marcus O. (Corky) May. Helen’s paternal grandparents: William Franklin Smith and Fannie Onezia Fogleman and maternal grandparents: John Alfred Maltman Moir and Annie Beasant Mintern. Brothers: Vernon William, Jr., Lincoln Oscar, Rudolph Lloyd, and Charles Hubert. Her beloved grandson, Ronnie Marcus McRae Jr. and great-granddaughter Lydia Rose McRae. Her beloved brother-in-law Carlton LeRoy Nelson, and nephew and pen pal, Richard Allen Taylor Jr. Her much loved in-laws, Gilbert Francis McRae and Trudy Lorene Albright.
Surviving are her children, Marcie A. McRae, Gary (Teresa) McRae, and Ronnie (Cheryl) McRae. 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. Her beloved sister-in-law Peggy McRae Nelson and brother-in-law Benny (Patty) McRae. Her granddaughter, Katherine (James) Simons and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lorene Simons. She will be remembered by her loving nieces and nephews Wanda Wible, Robert (Deborah) Taylor, Michael (Cathy) Nelson, Diana (Jim) Cates, Mike (Deanna) Smith, Robert Smith, Mark Smith, Chris (Leslie) Smith, Kathy (Cary) LaCost, and Corina Smith. Her beloved cousins the Searle family in Farnham, Surrey, England.
Some of Helen’s greatest joys included creating her flower gardens, traveling, football, and composing poems to share, and reading her bible. She loved spending time and playing with her great-granddaughter Charlotte Lorene Simons. Spent many hours with her granddaughter Katherine (Katie) Rebecca Simons aka Katiedarling. However, if anyone would have asked Helen what her greatest joy was in her lifetime, she would say it was her family.
Helen graduated from RN program at Grayson County College in Sherman, Texas. She was a nurse for Christus Mother Frances Hospital for 30 years. After the loss of words to her favorite songs, she would hum different tunes and tap her feet. She loved to watch birds, squirrels, hummingbirds, and butterflies.
Short visitation will be held February 9, 2022, at 10 am at Bates, Cooper, and Sloan Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, Titus, Texas followed immediately by graveside service at Winfield Cemetery, Winfield, Titus, Texas.
Online registry is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com