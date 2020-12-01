Helen Janette Whited

Funeral services for Helen J. Whited will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup, Texas with Reverend Wes Bynum officiating. Burial will follow at the Henry’s Chapel Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Helen was a member of the community since 1977. She worked at the Tyler Morning Telegraph in advertising. She was a member of the First Assembly of God in Troup. She loved reading, sewing, traveling, cooking and loved being with her family and going back to Arkansas for visits. She had a gentle, loving spirit along with a great sense of humor and loved to pick on her sons-in-law.
Preceded in death by her husband, sisters, Elizabeth Barner and Hazel Vittitow; brother, Billy Jack Marks.
Survivors include her children, Sharon Whited of Lindale, Debbie Jakubik and husband Ricky of Whitehouse, Linda Bearden and husband Joe of Diboll, and Wanda Moser and husband Russ of Palestine; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers are, Jason Bearden, Dusty Jakubik, Zack Dean, Jakub Dean, Braden Farr, Brad Farr, Chris Knight, and Craig Ramos. Honorary pallbearer is Brian Froiseth.
If desired, memorials can be made to American Kidney Foundation in honor of her late grandson Robi Dean.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
