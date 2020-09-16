Helen J. Ray
JACKSONVILLE — Helen J. Ray entered eternal life on September 13, 2020. A visitation for Helen’s family & friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, September 17th at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18th at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waldo, Arkansas with Dr. Elton McCann and Stephen McCann officiating.
Mrs. Ray was born October 17, 1918, in Stamps, Arkansas, dying at the age of 101 in Jacksonville, TX. During her lifetime she worked in sales, church work, homemaker and was known for great cooking and hospitality.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man accused of having 3,500 images of child porn indicted
-
Former Tyler ISD principal, trustee Therelee Washington dies at 86
-
Volleyball: Grace Community sweeps All Saints for first win in series in 6 years
-
Smith County reports 1 COVID-19 related death, jail inmate cases decrease by almost 100
-
Philip Sloan