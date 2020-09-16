Helen J. Ray
JACKSONVILLE — Helen J. Ray entered eternal life on September 13, 2020. A visitation for Helen’s family & friends will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, September 17th at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18th at Shiloh Baptist Church in Waldo, Arkansas with Dr. Elton McCann and Stephen McCann officiating.
Mrs. Ray was born October 17, 1918, in Stamps, Arkansas, dying at the age of 101 in Jacksonville, TX. During her lifetime she worked in sales, church work, homemaker and was known for great cooking and hospitality.

