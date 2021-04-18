Helen Frances Wilson Burt
SAN ANTONIO — Helen Frances Wilson Burt died after a short illness on March 30, 2021. Helen was a resident of San Antonio and had previously lived in Lindale and Austin.
She was born July 5, 1932 at St. Paul Hospital in Dallas to Joshua F. Wilson and Elizabeth Brown Wilson. Helen received her nickname “Tappa” from her sister as a young child and was known by that name to many of her family and close friends. She attended and graduated from University of Texas at Austin, after graduating from Lamar High School in Houston.
Helen married Howard Burt on September 4, 1952. She later attended graduate school at the University of Texas at Austin, earning her Masters’ Degree in Social Work. She worked in a variety of different professional positions in the social work field in Austin prior to her retirement.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, and by her youngest son Donald H. Burt, as well as special friend Barbara White.
She is survived by her other children, Laura Burt of San Antonio, Charles Burt of Georgetown, and Steve (Jennie) Burt of Austin, as well as her six grandchildren: Christie Burt of Charlotte, NC, Chase Burt of Lubbock, Celeste Burt of San Antonio, Rebecca Burt (Peter) Steinbach of San Antonio, Brian Burt of Cedar Park, and Chris Burt of Austin. Tappa is also survived by her only sister, Anne Flynn Bourg of Corpus Christi.
Tappa was a strong and guiding influence for all of her children, and was loved by all who knew her. The family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held later, post Covid-19.
