Heidelore “Heidi” Redding
FRANKSTON — Heidelore “Heidi” Redding was born February 29, 1944 and entered eternal life on February 4, 2021. She was 76 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
She loved her family and spent as much time as she possible could with each of them. She retired after 54 years of waitressing. Heidi was passionate in her care for animals and enjoyed growing flowers and painting often.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ludwig and Pauline Kaldauke and her beloved husband, John Redding.
Left to cherish Heidi’s memory are her children, Jennifer Rutherford and husband Jessie of Frankston, Mike Redding and wife Candy of The Colonies, and Jerry Redding and wife Missy of MO. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heidi and husband Lance, Travis and wife Natasha, Andrew, Martin and wife Amanda, Randy and wife Brie; and great-grandchildren, Chance, Cooper, Holden, Tatum, Emery Rose, and Zoey.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe announces closure due to COVID-19 pandemic
-
Tyler ISD graduate among 3 Idaho Army National Guard soldiers killed in helicopter crash
-
Mahomes talks baby, his spirit animal and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl
-
Rusk High School student walks down runway, pursues his dreams of a modeling and acting career
-
Chandler woman charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty