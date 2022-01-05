Hebert Lowe Nichols, Sr.
CUSHING — Herbert Lowe Nichols, Sr.
1/17/1921 - 1/1/2022
Herbert Lowe Nichols was born January 17, 2021 south of Cushing in Nacogdoches County to George W. and Elsie Whitaker Nichols. He attended Cushing School and graduated in 1939. On August 23, 1941 he married Vera Faye Whitaker, his high school sweetheart.
Mr. Nichols worked for Frank Williamson and The Dallas Morning News. He was drafted into the Army in December of 1942. He served in the European Theater during World War II. He was a member of the Signal Corps and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He engaged in battles in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany. He was discharged and returned home in 1946.
After his military service, Mr. Nichols and his wife owned a dairy. In 1952 he began working at Rusk State Hospital. While working there he also attended Henderson County Junior College (now Trinity Valley). He graduated in 1954 with an associate degree in nursing. He continued working until his retirement in 1984. He served in positions of leadership including Director of the State Maximum Security Unit, Assistant to the Superintendent, and Director of Auxiliary Services. After retirement he enjoyed taking care of his cows and spending time with his family.
Mr. Nichols was a member of Lilbert Baptist Church where he served as the Sunday School teacher for the adult class for many years. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. He was also proud to be a founding member of the Rusk State Hospital Federal Credit Union (now Southern Cherokee Federal Credit Union) and the Lilbert & Looneyville Water Supply Corp.
Mr. Nichols passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at his home in Lilbert. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera Nichols; son, H.L. “Nick” Nichols; parents, George & Elsie Nichols; brothers, Haward, Hall and Lester Ray Nichols; and sisters, Hollie Blackburn and Helene Johnston.
Mr. Nichols is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Linda Nichols and Lisa & Glenn Heath; grandchildren, Tammy & Randy Rasberry, Terry & Leslie Nichols, Ron Nichols, Kristol & Jason Biaza, Bryan Nichols, Seth Pounds & Nick Leon, Blake Heath, Briley Heath and Bethanie Heath. Mr. Nichols is also survived by great-grandchildren, Alyssa & Ryan Massingill, Aaron & Megan Nichols, Austin Rasberry, Taylor Nichols, Riley Nichols, Lexie Nichols and Benjamin Nichols. In addition, he is survived by great-great-grandchildren, Ellie Massingill, Wyatt Nichols, Nolan Massingill and Dawson Nichols.
Services will be held Wednesday, January 5 at 10:00 a.m. at the Dickie Allen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Chaplain Maury Millican and Bro. Don Copeland. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery.