Heather Geanine Herring
JACKSONVILLE — Heather Geanine Herring was born in Dallas, TX on a beautiful fall afternoon, September 15, 1970, to Emmett Leroy and Peggy Ann (Clark) Herring. She was reborn in God’s arms October 19, 2021.
Heather absolutely loved literature, traveling, but most of all loved her place at Lake Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; brother, Jonathan Kent Herring; several dear aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friend, Holly Adams.
Left to cherish Heather’s memory are parents, Emmett and Peggy Ann Herring of Jacksonville; son, Emmett Riley Hunter Hicks of Lone Oak; daughter, Andrea Taylor Hicks of Jacksonville; and her nieces, Jocelyn Kate and Jordyn Kassidy Herring of Jacksonville. She is also survived by loving sister friend, Michelle Morton of Plano. Heather has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who have loved her. She also has a world full of friends who have loved her and will miss her.
In lieu of flowers and if your heart leads you, donations could be made to the First United Methodist Church-Methodist Readiness School in her memory. Her children began their educations there.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and the family yard fight will be scheduled in the Spring.