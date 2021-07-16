Hearley Duncan
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Hearley Duncan are scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021 12 Noon at Spring Chapel CME Church with Rev. T. Green eulogist and Rev. Henry K. Veasey officiating. Interment will be held in Liberty Cemetery, Troup under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Hearley Lee Duncan was born July 26, 1944 to the late Fonzell (Jack) and Irine Duncan in Arp,
Texas.
He graduated from Arp Industrial High School in 1962 and worked at ARCO for 30 years until his retirement.
Hearley worshipped at Spring Chapel CME, he was a member of the Steward Board and Trustee Board, and a member of the male chorus choir also The Faithful Traveler’s.
He was married to Jule Payton for 40 years and to this union a daughter was born.
Hearley was preceded in death by his parents, son, Shonny Duncan, one sister, Orabell Roy, and one brother, Ezell Duncan.
Mr. Duncan leaves to cherish his memories, wife Jule Duncan of Arp,TX, daughter; Nashabra Morgan of Longview, Tx, and four children by marriage all of Tyler, Tx. Two sisters, Earlene Gipson and Bertha Duncan. his favorite niece; Jeanne Muldrew and a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Friday, 1:00-8:00 pm. Mask required!!
