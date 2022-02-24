HC Brillhart
PERRYTON — Herbert Clair Brillhart, Jr., 97, of Perryton, Texas passed away Friday, February 18, 2022 at his home in Perryton. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Perryton with Rev. Mark Metzger. Private family burial will be in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, TX.
Clair was born November 22, 1924 in Perryton, Texas to Herbert Clair and Eulalia J. (Bowen) Brillhart Sr. He graduated from Perryton High School in 1942. He played the trumpet and the French horn in the high school marching band and the school orchestra. He also made the Texas FFA Convention in Kansas City. He served in the Infantry branch of the US Army during WWII.
He married the love of his life, Lena Mae Wilson on August 16, 1945. They had two daughters, Sheri and Debbie, and made their home in Perryton. They were married for 67 years until her death. He was very involved and played an active role in the Perryton community. He was the Director of the Perryton Industrial Foundation, served on the Ochiltree Development Corporation, and was a past board member of the Chamber of Commerce. He was also active in the Ochiltree County Junior Livestock Show and the Rocking Horse Ranch Day Care Center. He served on the Board of Directors for FirstBank Southwest of Perryton, First National Bank of Perryton and was Chairman of the Board at Interstate Bank. He also served as President of the Museum of the Plains and the Ochiltree County General Hospital. He was responsible for getting the Gray Church moved to the Museum of the Plains. He was one of the founders of the Perryton Club. He was the recipient of the Perryton Ochiltree County Citizen of the Year Award and the Golden Nail Award in 2011.
He was very active in the American Cut Glass Association, where he served as President of the Board and was a cut glass collector. He also collected copper statues and various other forms of art.
In his spare time, he owned a Bonanza aircraft and enjoyed being a pilot.
He leaves behind his daughter, Debra and Jack King Jr.; grandchildren, Katherine Clair Wells and husband, Ryan, Sara Whitney Walsh, Nicholas Brillhart Walsh and wife, Addie, Emily Walsh Rohrs and husband, Bryson, and Jacquelyn Brillhart Walsh; great-grandchildren, Pheobe, Payton, Bryden, Harrison, Ryder, Prezlie, and Poppy Mae Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; daughter, Sheri Brillhart Walsh; sister, Edna Venita Brillhart.