Hazel Smith Ford
TYLER — A celebration of life for Mrs. Hazel Ford, 74, of Tyler has been scheduled for 12 Noon Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Sunshine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Goodacre serving as eulogist. (FACE MASKS REQUIRED) Interment will follow in Lawrence cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Ford was born on May 4, 1947 and transitioned peacefully from this life on February 27, 2022.