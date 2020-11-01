Hazel Hays Durisoe
TROUP—Hazel Hays Durisoe was born January 2nd, 1927, in Linden, Texas to Wyman H. and Ivy (Sloan) Hays. She departed this life to be with our Heavenly Father on October 25, 2020, at the age of 93 years.
Hazel was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She worked hard all of her life on the farm and retired from Trane Manufacturing after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of over 60 years, T.W. (Buster) Durisoe; six brothers, Harold, George, James, Odric, Joe and Tommy; and two sisters, Sybil Swinford and Christine Stuart.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Vickie and Mike Stillwagon of Troup, Barbara and Dicky Shuttlesworth of Arp, and Patricia and Paul Kelly of Cypress; five grandchildren, Royce (Patricia) Jones, Jason Luce, Ashley (Ronnie) Durrett, Shannon Kelly and April Kelly; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; a son; and host of nieces and nephews, and special friends Sharon Wall and Michael Bloomfield.
No funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life is planned for a future date.
