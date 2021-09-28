Harvey Lewis Gilbert
LINDALE — Funeral services for Harvey Lewis Gilbert, age 79 of Lindale, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Bro. Ben Bryan, and Bro. Ryan Surratt officiating. Interment will follow at Lindale City Cemetery. Harvey passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, in Tyler. He was born October 23, 1941, in San Angelo, Texas to the late William Carrol Gilbert and Dollie Mae Hegwood. Harvey has been a longtime resident of the Lindale area. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. He also enjoyed Fishing, hunting, and camping. Harvey worked throughout his life as a Diesel Mechanic, and Welder, and retired from Price International in Tyler. Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Liz Gilbert of Lindale, Texas; His 2 sons; Terry and Sheila Gilbert of Lindale, Texas and Greg & Dawn Gilbert of Jacksonville, Tx. 2 Sisters; Nona Pearl Seals of Sterling City, TX; Donna Kay & Daniel McBride of San Angelo, TX.; Grandchildren: Hannah and Brandon Kirkpatrick of Lindale, Hayleigh and Garrett Willmon of Lindale, Heather and Colton Wintters of Lindale, Darren Ford of Jacksonville, Constance Ford of Jacksonville; Great Grand Children, Wyatt, Hayes, and Laila Willmon, Gemma and Reed Kirkpatrick, and Cooper Wintters due in December; and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.