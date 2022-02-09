Harry Thomas
LONGVIEW — Public visitation for Mr. Harry Thomas, 94, of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas will be held Thursday, 2/10/2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. A private graveside memorial for the family will be held at a later date. Mr. Thomas passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Longview, TX.
Mr. Thomas was born on November 10, 1927 in New York City, New York. He began his career as a tool, die and jig maker in 1946 and graduated manufacturing training at General Electric in Schenectady, NY in 1959. He was employed as an Advanced Manufacturing Engineer for various General Electric locations in New York, Oklahoma, and in Tyler, Texas (General Electric, Trane and American Standard Air Conditioning Facilities). He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Mr. Thomas will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines beside his first wife, Marilyn Katherine Thomas who preceded him in death in 1987 as well as his second wife Judith Barbara Thomas in 2019. Harry lived at Holly Lake Ranch since 1993. His interests included carpentry, photography, camping, hunting, fishing and traveling.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his daughter, Barbara Kenning and her husband Jim, of Longview; Amanda LeVoy of Flint and Steve LeVoy; his grandchildren Therese Kenning and her wife Mechelle of Longview, and Olivia Levoy of Flint; and his great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Michael, Thomas and Madison Kenning.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Christus Good Shepherd and Select Hospitals for their excellent Care given to Mr. Thomas and the kind support to his family.
Flowers may be sent in care of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.