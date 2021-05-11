Harry Dale Barger
ATHENS — Harry Barger, 80, of Athens passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Harry was born in Bloomington, IN on July 2, 1940. Dedicated to education, he has donated his body to UT Southwest Medical Center so that even in death he can continue his passion. A memorial service is being planned for the near future. Please monitor the newspaper and/or Facebook.
