Harris Michael Gross
TYLER — Harris Michael Gross, 79, died in Tyler, Texas on December 11, 2022, following a brief illness.
He was born August 19, 1943 in Tyler to Sam and Ruth Gross, attended Tyler schools and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1961. Michael earned degrees from Bradley University, the Thunderbird School of Global Management, and South Texas College of Law, Houston. He practiced law in Houston before returning to Tyler in 1985 to become the US Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Trustee. In 2004 Mike retired from the practice of law and concentrated on his lifelong involvement with markets, trading and investing until a few months before his death.
Mike served as president of Congregation Beth El and continued his commitment to his beloved congregation by leading the financial committee. He established a scholarship in his parents’ name for minority students at South Texas College of Law and was actively involved with meeting the recipients and monitoring their progress. He continued his involvement with his legal colleagues by supporting the Smith County Bar Foundation, writing ecumenical prayers for the meetings.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Ruth Block Gross and Sam Gross and beloved son, David Samuel Gross. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 54 years, Inette “Nez” Gross, children Stacy Gross and Stephen (Rachel) Gross, grandchildren Jacob and Eliana Gross, sister, Saranne Abbott (Clark) and several nieces and nephews, close friends, and his inseparable companion, Roxy.
Burial services are at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Gardens in Houston, Texas. A memorial service for Michael will held on on Friday, December 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Beth El, 1010 Charleston Drive in Tyler. For those unable to attend a zoom link for both services can be found at BethElTyler.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike’s memory may be made to Congregation Beth El Endowment Fund, 1010 Charleston Drive, Tyler, TX 75703; the Sam and Ruth Gross Memorial Scholarship at South Texas College of Law, Houston, Office of Advancement and Alumni Relations, 1303 San Jacinto Street, Houston, TX 77002; or Pets fur People, 1823 CR 386, Tyler, TX 75708.