Harold Tracy Cawthon
BULLARD — Harold Tracy Cawthon passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 2, 2021. God called him home with our Lord Christ Jesus at the age of 88 years.
Funeral Services for Tracy are scheduled for 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Bullard Cemetery.
He was born June 29, 1933 to Harold Ben Cawthon and Lorine Kirby Cawthon.
Tracy is a native of Carthage, but was a resident of Bullard. He retired from Carrier as an accountant.
Tracy was a Korean War Veteran. He was a Lon Morris Alumni, Stephen F. Austin Alumni, and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Whitehouse. He enjoyed his tractor collection, fishing, and working on the farm. He was strict and loving. He enjoyed listening to Oldies Music.
Tracy is Lovingly remembered by his daughters Gina Waters and husband Mark and Karen Cantrell; grandchildren Ashlea Olson and husband Montgomery, Justin Waggener, Halen Phillips, Chris Waters and wife Nicole, Cameron Waggener and wife Kasey, Kirby Phillips; great grandchildren Caleb Waggener, Alexis Olson, Avrea Olson, Cole Waggener, Emme Waggener, Teagan Phillips, Jett Phillips, Archer Lowe, Rhyleigh Waters, Jack Waters and Devin Olson.
A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home.