Harold Mack Humphreys
TYLER — On Monday August 3 rd , 2020, Harold Mack Humphreys, loving husband and father of two, passed away at 74 years old. Mack was born in Princeton, Indiana on October 7 th , 1945. In March of 1965, Mack married Leota Rachel Harper. The next few years included time living, working, and studying in Mayfield, KY; Bowling Green, KY; and Neosho, MO. Until finally, he and Leota settled in Tyler, TX. Mack worked at Carrier International until his retirement. Mack started his education with an apprenticeship and continued to study and attained his MBA from LeTourneau University in Longview, TX in 1999. Gideons International, Green Acres Baptist Church, Smith County Master Gardeners, and Grassroots America in Tyler, TX were important components to his firm belief that as a follower of Jesus Christ, we should serve our Lord and community. He is survived by his wife Leota; his son Mack; his son-in-law Stephen Hall; and daughter Heather. He, also, leaves behind five grandchildren, their spouses, and 3 great- grandchildren. The Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please give to Gideons International, the Tyler Rose Garden, the Kingdom Life Academy, or the Kenyan GIRLS Ministry at Green Acres Baptist Church.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand. Who marked off its dimensions? Surely you know! Who stretched a measuring line across it? On what were its footings set, or who laid its cornerstone— while the morning stars sang together and all the angels shout…
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.