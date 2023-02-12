Harold M. Smotherman
TYLER — Memorial services for Harold M. Smotherman, 94, of Tyler, are scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Marvin Methodist Church Sanctuary with Dr. Doug Baker and Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. A reception will follow the service in Pirtle Hall. A private family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Smotherman passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Tyler. He was born in Coffeyville, Kansas on April 21, 1928, to the late Cecile and Claude Smotherman. They moved to Oklahoma City in 1939, where he graduated from high school in 1946. He served in the United States Navy Aviation V-5 Program from 1945-47. He played cornet in the U.S. Navy Band for the review of Admiral Nemitz.
He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1950 and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in 1967.
Upon graduation from Oklahoma University, he was employed as a petroleum engineer by Cities Service Oil Company and he authored the Cities Service Oil Company’s “Reservoir Engineer Manual.” He served as a reservoir engineer for Cities Service on the Dollarhide Field Engineering Study in Midland and Fort Worth. In 1956 he moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where he initiated the production department’s computer division.
In 1958 he joined Mercantile National Bank, Dallas, in the oil department. He moved to Tyler in 1964 and worked for Citizens First National Bank as Senior Vice President and Oil Trust Officer for 18 years. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board at Citizens Bank in Kilgore, Texas. In 1985 he began his career as a consultant petroleum evaluation engineer which he continued for over twenty years. He established the Noonday Corporation and served as president. The development of land into subdivisions was a challenge and a source of satisfaction for him.
He was a Registered Professional Engineer, Texas and Oklahoma, a Legion of Honor member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, Emeritus Member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, Independent Petroleum Association of America, serving as Vice President. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and received the Masonic 40-year service award. He was a past member of the board of Mother Frances Hospital, a member of the Audit Committee of the University of Texas Health and Science Center, and a member of the East Texas Food Bank. He was honored by the House of Representatives, State of Texas in 1989 for his professional and civic leadership. He was a member of the University of Texas at Tyler Development Board and chairman of the College of Engineering and Computer Science External Advisory Committee.
He served as president of the following organizations: Petroleum Engineers Club of Dallas, Tyler Petroleum Club, Tyler YMCA, East Texas Symphony, Sabine River Authority of Texas; and served as Chairman of Smith County Child Welfare Board and of the Smith County Appraisal District Review Board.
Harold was a faithful member of Marvin Methodist Church and Friendly Bible Class where he served as president. He was on the Administrative Council, Board of Trustees and served as Chairman of the Finance Committee.
He enjoyed times of fellowship and camaraderie with friends in several coffee groups which met regularly. Harold was an avid reader and liked to share articles and books with family members and friends.
He was devoted to his family and time with his children and grandchildren; time was a source of much joy. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Juanita; son, John Smotherman and wife Cindy, of Bedford, daughter, Ann White and husband David, of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Connor Smotherman and wife Janice, of Carrolton, Rebecca Prater and husband David, of Glendale, CA, Joanna White, of Tulsa, OK and Heath Smotherman, of Bedford; and great-grandson, Bryson Smotherman, of Carrolton.
If desired, contributions may be made to Marvin Methodist Church, 300 West Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702 (https://marvin.church) or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).