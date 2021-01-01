Harold Garrett
TYLER — GRAVESIDE services for Mr. Harold Garrett, 76 of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2 pm in Union Grove Cemetery with Pastor Byron Wesley serving as eulogist. MASK ARE REQUIRED. The services are under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Garrett was born on November 20, 1944 in Big Sandy, Texas and transitioned on December 26, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. He attended Big Sandy High School and retired from Kelly Springfield Tire Company after 36 years of service. He received his Master in business and was a vendor business operator. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hanna Williams Garrett and son, Kenneth Garrett. Those left to cherish his memories are spouse, Bruna Garrett of Tyler, sons; Hanford Garrett and Eugene Garrett of Tyler, Harold Garrett, Jr., Martin Garrett and Tracy Garrett all of Dallas, daughters; Halfrieda Garrett of Tyler, Erica Garrett of Carrollton, Zaneta Garrett and Stephanie Garrett both of Dallas and a host of grand, great and great-great grandchildren. Public viewing will be held on Friday, January 1, 2021 from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
