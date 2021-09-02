Harold F. Denman
TYLER — Services for Harold F. Denman, 85, of Tyler will be held on Friday, September 3rd at 2:30pm at the West Erwin Church of Christ with Bill Allen and Donnie Carnathan officiating.
Visitation with the family will take place before the memorial service at 1:30pm in the foyer of the church.
The deceased will be buried at Hopewell Cemetery off Jim Hogg Road and CR 495.
Harold was born on Friday the 13th in December of 1935, in Grapeland, Texas, on a date he frequently reminded friends was his lucky day. He spent his early years in Grapeland before his family moved to Carthage, Texas when he was 16. He graduated from Carthage High School and entered the United States Air Force. Traveling home to Carthage on leave, from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, he met the love of his life, Shirley Ruth Davis, and married her in 1958, beginning a marital romance that would last 63 years. Nothing was deeper, truer, or more faithful than their life-long love for each other. Harold went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Abilene Christian University, subsequently becoming a certified public accountant. After moving to Tyler in 1961, he began his career with Squyres, Johnson & Squyres, CPAs, eventually leaving after three years to start his own firm, and ultimately began a successful professional partnership with fellow CPA Shirley Carson. At the time of his retirement from Denman & Carson, CPAs he had served Tyler and the surrounding communities as a trusted CPA for some 55 years.
Harold and Shirley Denman were members of the West Erwin Church of Christ in Tyler where “Ol’ Harold” was well known for his easygoing nature, his sense of humor, and a talent for turning strangers into friends. He was a man of deep faith who knew how to mix love and laughter with those around him. He loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed working at the West Erwin Church of Christ Benevolence Center and helping others. Nothing gave him more satisfaction than spending time with family, visiting with friends, and neighbors, and making people laugh.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents “Bud” and Loye Denman. He is survived by his wife Shirley, his son Steve Denman and wife Diane, his son Stan Denman and wife Lisa, and his daughter Jeanie Ates and husband Terrance. He is also survived by 6 cherished grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two younger brothers, Gene Denman and wife Jackie, Darrell Denman and wife Elaine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of East Texas.