Harold Eugene Grimes

Harold was a veteran of the US Air Force, who served in Korea. He received his degree from the University of Northern Colorado, as well as a Master’s degree in Education and Counseling at the University of Southern California. Harold taught at several colleges during his career before opening his own Real Estate College - Tyler Real Estate College. He worked there until his retirement. Harold was a member of Pollard Methodist Church and belonged to the men’s group. He always looked forward to their Wednesday morning meetings. In his younger years he loved the mountains, camping and fishing. During his later years he could always be found in his shop working on “some little project.”
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his children Kevin (Lisa) Grimes, Linda (Robert) Gould, and Vince (Joyce) Grimes; grandchildren Laken (Allison) Grimes, Caleb Grimes, and Marley Grimes; as well as his lifelong friends of 75 years, Don Taylor.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents Wilson Grimes and Verna Owens; two sisters Sylvia Kuykendall and Eleanor Bacon; and one brother John ‘Junior’ Grimes.
A memorial service for Harold will be announced at a later date.