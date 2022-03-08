Harold Allen Stewart Sr.
TROUP — A graveside service for Harold Allen Stewart Sr., age 70, of Troup is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Hendricks Cemetery with Bro. Stevie Oakes officiating.
Mr. Stewart passed away March 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 1951 in Rusk, TX to the late Charlie and Ruby Littrell Stewart. Mr. Stewart was a resident of Smith County for 40 years and attended the Gospel Barn in Troup. He owned and operated Stewart Trucking under LandStar Inway LLC for 30 years and won a safety award yearly. He loved his family, was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and a hard worker all of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy Stewart and Jackie Stewart. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Jimmy Collins of Tyler, TX, son and daughter-in-law, Harold “Bubba” and Kimberly Stewart of Rusk, daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Shane Hardy of Troup, seventeen grandchildren including Holli Morales and husband Angel of Lawton, OK, Ashley Kelly and husband Billy of Waco, TX, C.J. Clague and David Snelson of Grapevine, TX, Cidni Miles and husband Matt of New London, TX, Daren Humphries of Teague, TX, Cori Holt and husband Jessie of College Station, TX, Kristen Humphries of Tyler, Nathan Clague and wife Alana of Troup, Chanon Stewart and wife Emily of Tyler, Jonathan Roberts of Houston, Hayden Roberts of Odessa, TX, Bayleigh Collins of Huntsville, TX, Hailey Douglas and husband Coy of Rusk, Brooke Collins of Huntsville, Annsleigh Stewart of Troup, Jakob Hardy of Troup, Landon and Grayson Stewart of Rusk, nine great-grandchildren and two on the way, sister, Evelyn Stewart of Rusk, sisters-in-law, Betty Stewart of New Summerfield, TX, Sandy Stewart of Rusk and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.