Hargus Ronald Tyler
TYLER — Hargus Ronald Tyler “Ronnie” passed away peacefully on February 14, 2021 at home after battling a long illness. Ronnie was a native of Tyler Texas, born July 18, 1947 to Hargus and Sylvia Sherbert. He graduated Chapel Hill High School, where his favorite subjects were football and girls. He graduated Wayne State University Detroit Michigan. He was an award winning Commodities Broker with Precious Metals Firm in Ft. Lauderdale Florida. He enjoyed travel, which he did extensively to the middle east, Europe, and beyond. Ronnie was known for his unfailing generosity, his engaging sense of humor, and being a true loyal friend was his hallmark. He loved music, especially Elvis. He loved Texas, and president Donald J. Trump. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Hargus and Sylvia Tyler, and his daughter Tiffany Erin Greco. He is survived by his sisters Sylvanne Tureaud of Miami Florida, Cynthia Ingram of Madisonville Tennessee, Teresa Mooter and husband Tony of Orhard Lake Michigan. Grandson Anthony Frank Greco, Granddaughter Ava Olana Greco of Jupiter Florida, and beloved Nephews and Nieces. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to his caregivers, Michelle Ray, Johna Birdsong, Lee Clarke, and Diana Dosier. The funeral will be held Saturday March 13, 2021 at 2:00pm, at Tyler Memorial Cemetery with Chaplin Robert Carter officiating. Attending Pallbearers are Tony Mooter, Justin Mooter, Anton Mooter, Casey Sanchez, Mondee Stracener, and Dean Simpson.
