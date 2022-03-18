H. C. “Jerb” Melton, Jr.
TYLER — H.C. (Jerb) Melton, 84, of Tyler, went to be with his Lord and cherished wife, Carolyn, on March 14, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Pam Greer, of Tyler; son, David Melton and wife Michelle, of Tyler; granddaughter, Meghan Jackson, of Houston; grandsons, Brooks, Grant and Garrett Melton, all of Tyler; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ronnie Anderson, of Tyler, and many nieces and nephews.
Jerb was born in Jefferson, Texas to Herman Cecil and Lillie Mae Melton. While attending a church picnic at age 19, he met the love of his life, Carolyn. Four years later, fate reunited them at another church picnic, and they were married six months later. Before they were married, Jerb joined the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge, he spent many years transporting freight with Southwestern Transportation and ABF. He continued his passion for driving and worked for Foam Products of Tyler until February 2022.
After accepting Christ at a young age, Jerb spent the rest of his life on earth serving his Lord and living as an example to others of what a child of God looks like. He was the leader of faith for his family and instilled the importance of having a relationship with the Lord in each one of them.
Jerb and Carolyn had a marriage that was undeniably divinely orchestrated. Their love for one another was the kind that people dream of. Their 56 years of marriage was centered around family, friends and their faith. They had a unique way of making everyone, even strangers, feel welcomed and cared for. Most importantly, they had a shared love for the Lord and desire to serve Him. Their life goal was to lead others to Christ, and they spent many years proudly ministering to and sharing the gospel with others.
Aside from Carolyn, his greatest joy was his family. He adored his kids and loved being his grandchildren’s Papa. There was nothing they couldn’t lean on him for, and he always made sure they knew how loved they were. Whether it was football games, volleyball games or school plays, Papa was always there to support them. Many family nights were spent cooking, playing games and singing around the piano. Regardless of the activity, laughter and love were always guaranteed. His family will miss him dearly but takes comfort knowing he has reunited with his true love.
Services for Jerb were held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Rose Heights Church in Tyler. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959). Online condolences may be left at www.burkswalkertippit.com.