Gwendolyn Warren
BOSSIER — Funeral service for Mrs. Gwendolyn Warren, 63 of Bossier, Louisiana will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 am. The service will be held at First Baptist Church in Rusk, Texas with burial to follow in Plainview Cemetery in Ponta, Texas. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Our beloved one, Gwendolyn Warren, was born on February 2, 1958 to Betty and Ruby Christopher Jr. in Rusk, Texas. She was called to her heavenly home on February 17, 2021 in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was affectionately known as Gwen. Gwen was raised in the Elm Grove Community, and she received her education from Rusk High School where she enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball and softball; she later attended Tyler Junior College. Gwen joined Elm Grove Baptist Church at an early age. She united in holy matrimony to William Leon Warren. They met at Tyler, Texas while in school and were married on June 28, 1980. The two were united in marriage for forty years. To this union three children were born: Julie Rena Warren, Malicia Levette Warren, and Christopher Leon Warren. She also loved her precious granddaughter, Chrisette Raynea Warren.Gwen served as a military spouse for twenty-two (22) years, until her husband’s retirement. After much prayer, she co-founded Ezekiel’s Temple Ministries, where she worked faithfully to the end as First Lady. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
