Gwendolyn Senora Coggs
SILVER SPRINGS, MD — Services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Senora Coggs are scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 12 noon at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Minister Richard Taliaferro officiating. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Family visitation will be held 11:00 -12 noon.
Gwendolyn Senora (Sno) Coggs was born December 20, 1947 to James Russell and Artelia Williams in Crockett, Texas. At a very early age the family moved Tyler, TX . Senora attended Emmett Scott High School in Tyler where she was an active member of the marching band and a majorette. Following high school Senora attended Tennessee State University before moving to Denver, Colorado where she began her professional career with the Federal Government. In Denver, Senora met her soul mate and life partner, Edward Coggs. They remained happily married for 48 years. After several years in Denver, Senora and Ed moved to Washington, D.C. There, Senora worked for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and eventually the Department of Commerce before retiring in 2016. Senora completed undergraduate and Masters Degrees at Trinity University in Washington, D.C. She was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. since 1992. Senora has been an active member of the East Texas Chapter of the Links, Incorporated since 2016.
Senora and Ed were faithful members of The People’s Community Baptist Church in Maryland for more than 15 years where they served as deacons. Senora was also a member of the Potomac Valley National Council of Negro Women, Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Sr. and Artelia Williams, grandparents Joseph O. Williams, Gwendolyn Senora Williams and Abraham Thompson and Calanthia Betts Thompson.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Coggs of Silver Springs, Maryland; twin brother, James Williams Jr. of Houston (Vanessa) ; uncle Alfred Thompson of New York City; Two brother-in-laws, Richard Thomas and Keith Thomas; Sister-in-law Patricia Brown. She also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.