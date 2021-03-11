Gwendolyn (Parker) Latting
TYLER — Gwendolyn (Parker)Latting, born May 20, 1939, went Home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 8, 2020.She lived in the Chandler area and prior to becoming ill had attended West Lake Baptist Church. She was known as Nanna to her beautiful grandkids and great-grandkids. The first born of her siblings, she was affectionately known as “Sister.”
In previous years Gwen was a teacher at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, as well as teaching History and English classes at Tyler Junior College. She was a history buff and visited several historical sites with her daughter, Melissa.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe T. Latting; her parents Janie and T. T. “Dodie” Parker; her youngest brother Yott Parker; and son-in-law Brent Chambers.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Chambers of Mt. Pleasant, TX.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brook and husband Trent Cargile, Rhett, Nash, and Indigo; Paige and husband Brady Bruner, Jubilee,Wilder, Cove, Bo and Church; Zachary George Chambers and Family. Her siblings : a brother, Merwyn (Bubba) Parker and wife Beverly of Ferndale,Washington; sisters Twila Wallace of Chandler, Rosheal Coplan of Chandler, Thrible and husband Doug Boeh of Lindale, Nelta and husband Glenn Gandy of New Harmony, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Chaplain Yanckton Hatton officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Special thanks to her sweet caregivers in her final days. She would’ve thanked you multiple times, over and over. The family truly appreciates you! To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
