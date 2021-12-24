Gwendolyn A. Williams Holman
TYLER — Mrs. Gwendolyn A. Williams, 84 years old departed this life early Sunday morning, December 19, 2021 after multiple recent illnesses and a stay at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. She was born February 1, 1937 in Rusk County to the Loyial J. and Vera (Lewis) Williams.
Mrs. Holman attended Anadarko Colored High School and Texas College. She retired from Trinity Mother Frances Hospital working there over 30 years. With early retirement she was recruited to be a surgical technician with the original staff for the opening of Heaton Eyes Associates. She retired from there in 2017. Gwendolyn was a lifelong member of North Tenneha Church of Christ. Her Christian life was dedicated to serving others in the community.
Gwendolyn worked for many years with the prison ministry at Smith County Juvenile Detention Center. She was a long-time volunteer at the West Erwin Church of Christ’s Karing Kitchen helping to feed the homeless. Gwendolyn was the president of Laneville-Allen High School Alumni Association and also president of Briarcliff Health Center. She held a membership with the Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association and was an active member of the local chapter of the Red Hat Society, a unique international organization for women over 50 that promotes a passion of fun, friendship and fitness.
Gwen was the matriarch of her family and loved spending time with them. She made it her business to be supportive of her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her home and meals were always open to her family, friends, and yes, strangers. When the doors of the church building opened, she was there. Even in failing health, she longed to be in worship to God. In her spare time, she loved traveling, bowling and quilting while making new friends selling Avon.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Renata Pettigrew of Tyler and sons, Linzol “L.D.” Holman (Vicki) of Tyler, Lonzell Bernard Holman of Winnsboro, Jos N. Holman (Rita) of Lafayette, IN, and Booker T. Holman, Jr. of Tyler. Also, to cherish her memories are 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren along with six nieces, three nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker T. Holman, Sr, her parents, Loyial J. and Vera J. Williams, a brother, Harvey Lee Williams, two great-grandchildren Sheldon Bernard Burke and Destinnee L. Holman, a brother-in-law, Charlie D. Lockhart and two nephews Scharlie “Marteace” Lockhart and Promevitus Woody, Jr.
Gwen had a special couple in her life who were parents to her, James and Ernestine Cherry and special friends Lue Tatum, Novella Walker and Shirley Waddleton. One special friend, Rosie Daniels, preceded her in death.
A viewing only will be held December 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler. A service honoring her will be held at the North Tenneha Church of Christ where she worshiped all her adult life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name and memory to the Gwendolyn Holman Scholarship of the Greater East Texas Black Nurses Association, a scholarship established in 2016 at https://getbna.com. To view her obituary or send an online condolence to the family, visit https://communityfuneralhomeoftyler.com/obituaries/mrs-gwendolyn-holman/