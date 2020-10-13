Gwen Lackey

Gwen was born on December 30, 1935, to Robert and Audrey Rowlett in Houston, Texas. Her family later moved to Smith County, Texas and she graduated from Whitehouse High School. While in high school, Gwen met C. A. Lackey, and they married in 1957. After C.A.’s service in the United States Army, they made their home in Pasadena, Texas. Gwen then pursued her college degree and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Houston. She began a decades-long teaching career and is still remembered fondly by many of her students. Gwen retired from full-time teaching in 1992 and served as a substitute teacher for ten additional years. She was very active in professional organizations and treasured the friends she made during her time teaching.
Gwen and C. A. moved to Silsbee, Texas in 1978 for seven years and then to Bullard, Texas. They spent 25 content years enjoying the home they built on their ten acres, including countless hours with friends and dogs on their back porch. They loved those years and their priceless friends.
Gwen moved to Austin in 2017 following C. A.’s passing to be closer to their daughter. She began attending Abiding Love Lutheran Church, and Sundays became her favorite day of the week. She often told others how much she loved sipping coffee in the church balcony and enjoying worship, then looking forward to a Whataburger afterward. After moving in March of 2020 to Brookdale Gaines Ranch senior living community, she frequently gave thanks for the staff’s devoted care amid a pandemic.
C. A. and her grandchildren were Gwen’s life and joy. She often said how fortunate she was to have C. A. and how grateful she was for her family. She was a Christian, and a thoroughly devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Gwen is preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Seeger; her grandson, Ted Seeger; her granddaughter, Catherine Lento, and her husband, Stephen; her sister Jerri Bossley and her husband, Jim; and her niece Tammy Rodriguez and her husband, Jim.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send remembrances to Abiding Love Lutheran Church, 7210 Brush Country Road, Austin, TX 78749.