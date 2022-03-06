Gretchen E. Stryker
TYLER — Gretchen Elizabeth Stryker died after a short illness on February 18, 2022, at Tyler, Texas. She was born the fourth of six children on September 30, 1955, to Lois Lee (Feagin) and James Timothy Stryker. She was raised in Woodville, Texas, attended the First Methodist Church and became an active member of Marvin Methodist Church for 15 years after her move to Tyler. She went on 6 mission trips to Russia, 1996-2001, ministering to orphaned children.
Gretchen was a life-long resident of Texas and graduated from Kirby High School, Woodville, Texas, in 1974. There she was in the National Honor Society and a member of the Sweepstakes Band that marched in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl Parades. Gretchen played the saxophone and, as an adult, gave her saxophone to her nephew Tim, who became a music educator and band director.
She received a BS in in 1979 at the University of Texas, Austin in Home Economics-Nutrition and became a Registered Dietician. There, and in her adult life, she was an active member of Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity where she began many life-long friendships.
After beginning her professional career in public health as a regional nutritionist and dietician, she became a coordinator for the delivery of WIC services in 35 counties of East Texas. She received a master’s degree in public health (MPH) from Texas A&M University in 2008. She was a member of Texas Registered Dieticians and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Thereafter, Gretchen worked with community health, clinic programs, supervision of university internships and was employed by NetHealth in Tyler, Texas as an administrative dietician with WIC at the time of her death. Gretchen dedicated more than 38 years of her life in the support of the nutrition of children and their families. She felt blessed to do this work.
Gretchen loved her small-town East Texas upbringing and loved her family. She looked forward to the tradition of her hometown’s Dogwood Festival, Thanksgiving and Christmas at ‘The Ranch’ in George West, Texas, a trip to the Holy Land, communing with nature (as her Daddy described it), touring Texas’ painted churches, and spending hours on Ancestry.com working on the histories of her Stryker and Feagin ancestors.
A mid-life conversion to the Traditional Catholic faith gave Gretchen a renewed sense of connection to God. As a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Tyler, she was devoted to the Latin Mass, she supported Our Lady of Guadalupe Monastery in Silver Lake, New Mexico and the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of the Apostles Convent in Gower, Missouri. Easter Holy Week frequently found Gretchen in New Mexico, celebrating mass with the brothers of the monastery.
She loved gardening and the natural beauty of East Texas and intended to become a Master Gardener. Another of her loves was the raising, nurturing and showing of her two beloved Basset Hounds in association with the Dal-Tex Basset Hound Club. She is survived by her championship dogs, Lately and Noel, as well as Joe the cat (who won no awards except her love).
Gretchen is survived by two brothers, Dr. Michael Stryker (Eileen) of San Antonio, Texas and Timothy Landrum Stryker (Margaret Sheehan) of Round Rock Texas, and two sisters, Amanda Reiche (Paul) of East Stroudsburg, PA and Melinda Stryker of Woodville, Texas; nieces and nephews, Rebecca Nocera (David), Charles Reiche (Katherine), Timothy Reiche (Erin), Thomas Stryker (Jessica), Michelle Stryker, Stephanie Stryker, Austin Stryker and Sarah Sheehan. She found great joy in great-nephews, Noah, Caleb, Emerson, Karl, Owen, Martin and John (J.T.)
She was predeceased by her parents, Lois Lee and James Timothy (J.T.) Stryker and her brother, James Lee Stryker, his wife, Rebecca and their son, Travis, whose deaths brought clarity to the value and sacredness of family.
Honorary Pallbearers are Thomas Stryker, Austin Stryker, Charles Reiche, Tim Reiche, Buddy Abbott and Tim Brady.
Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, Texas (903) 581-2008.
Services for Gretchen will be held: March 10, 2022 (Thursday evening) ---Visitation and Rosary---- 5:30 PM---Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX (see contacts above)
March 11, 2022 (Friday afternoon)---Requiem Mass--- 2:00PM--- St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 5075 FM14, Tyler, TX (903) 593-5055, latinmassstyler@gmx.com
March 12, 2022 (Saturday afternoon)---Rite of Christian Burial---1:00PM---Magnolia Cemetery, 611 North Nellius St., Woodville, TX [Hwy 190, W. Bluff St. turn onto Nellius at the First Methodist Church, 3 1/2 blocks on left] Reception to follow in the Wesley Center at the United Methodist Church, 508 W. Bluff St., Woodville TX
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Texas Food Bank, Attn: Development Department, 3201 Robertson Rd., Tyler, TX 75701, https://www.easttexasfoodbank.org
In honor of Gretchen, the family requests that you kindly wear your mask.