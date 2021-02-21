Greta Robertson Spearey
TYLER — Services for Greta Jean Robertson Spearey, 85 of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Reformed Episcopal Church in Tyler with Bishop Walter Banek officiating, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Turner Memorial Cemetery, near Mineola. Mrs. Spearey passed away on Feb. 11, 2021 in Tyler. She was born December 24, 1935 in Carthage to the late Daniel Benjamin Robertson and Evelyn Elizabeth Sellers Robertson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jeff Frank Spearey (2016); and siblings, Jerry Wayne Robertson, Cecil Robertson and Kathalyn Robertson Baker. Survivors include three children, Stephen Zotz & wife, Mickey of Mesquite, Anne Baker of Tyler and Greta Calvery of Bryan; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. In Lieu of Flowers, send donations in her name to The Turner Cemetery Fund, C/O Curtis Peek, 1555 CR 3875, Mineola, TX 75773.
