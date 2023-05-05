Greta Boultinghouse
TYLER — Services for Greta Boultinghouse will be at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home on Monday May 8. Visitation will be at 1:00, her celebration of life at 1:30, and burial will be at Center Cemetery near Winona. Brother Dan Gurley pastor at First Methodist Church Mabank, Texas will officiate.
Greta was born on July 2, 1931 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She passed away on April 29 in Mabank, Texas. She was a member at Winona Methodist Church. She loved to garden, was a wonderful cook, an environmental advocate, and loved art and music,
She is survived by her daughter Sara and husband Ross Hamilton of Mabank; daughter Anna Boultinghouse of Winona, son Jesse Boultinghouse and wife Dinah of Austin, son-in-law Morgan Herron of Tyler; grandchildren Matt Herron, Clint Herron, Mark Hamilton, Nathan Steich, and granddaughter Lauren Hamilton; great grandchildren Skylar, Bailey and Jameson and a host of family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ross Hamilton, Clint Herron, Mark Hamilton, Morgan Herron, and Lauren Hamilton.
She is preceded in death by Jimmie her husband of 67 years, daughter Belinda Herron and grandson Jon Ross Herron.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.apdaparkinson.org.