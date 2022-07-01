Gregory Lightfoot
LONGVIEW — Richard “Greg” Lightfoot was born a Texan on October 31, 1964. He passed away on June 28, 2022, leaving behind his beloved wife, Kathy and the two people who made him most proud, his son, Seth and his daughter, Kaitlyn. Both of whom he was extremely proud of and considered great examples for others. As well as his loving parents, Stanley and Barbara Lightfoot; and his cherished grandson, Aaron, and daughter-in law, Laura Escobedo. Meeting him at the doors of heaven were his Lord Jesus and a host of family and friends including his brother, Mark Lightfoot; his cousin, Jeff Lightfoot; his Uncle, Bud Evans; his Grandmothers, Vesta Fowler and Mildred Webb; and his Grandfathers, A.B. Lightfoot and Meadford Webb.
He loved Texas, the outdoors, his family, and his church. He wanted all to remember that God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son so that whomever believes in Him will not perish but will have everlasting life. If anyone wants to learn more, please go to your nearest church and ask or come to the celebration of Greg’s life at Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler, Texas, on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary or Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center.