Gregory Dee Parham
RUIDOSO, NM — Gregory Dee Parham passed away on October 22, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He said from the beginning that “God’s got this.”
He was born on October 28, 1957 to Joe Parham and Patricia Parham Holder. He is preceded in death by his father, Joe Parham and his step mother Doris Parham.
Greg graduated from Lubbock Christian University in 1980 and began a lifelong passion for teaching children as a youth minister in Tyler, Texas.
Greg worked with juvenile probation and was an adult probation officer for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in Tyler, Texas as well as officiating high school and college football games. He had a passion for working with people, especially youth.
Greg lived a life of love. He loved many and was loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all.
A special thank you to the Colonial Hills Baptist Church Family in Tyler, Texas, and special friends David Buckley and Robert Carter.
Greg is survived by his four beloved children, Tanner Parham and wife Nori of Porac, Pampanga in the Philippines; Brooks Parham and wife Halle of Rogers, AR; Victoria Parham of San Marcos, Texas; and Trevor Parham of Columbus, OH. He is also survived by his mother, Patricia Holder of Ruidoso, NM; brother Terry Parham and wife Lori of Cedar Park, TX; and sister Nanci Swanner of Ruidoso, NM; two grandchildren, Rue and Riley of Porac, Pampanga in the Philippines.
His personal passion was for his four wonderful kids. He strived everyday to teach them the love of Jesus by his actions and the way he loved them.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. A visitation will be held at one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Children’s ministry at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, 7330 S Broadway Ave, Tyler TX 75703.