Gregg Elbert Miller
TYLER — Gregg Elbert Miller, 72 of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Strongsville, Ohio died April 4, 2023 surrounded by family.
He was born June 4, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, George & Catherine Miller and brother, Gary Miller.
In his early years, Gregg worked in the steel industry at LTV, Cleveland as an instrument repairman. Later, he continued his career with Hearaus Electro-Nite as a sales/service engineer. This career change brought him and his family to Tyler, Texas.
In his later years, he found a profession in education at Bradshaw State Jail and Billy Moore Correctional Facility.
Gregg was 32nd degree Mason and a Past Master of Dennison Lodge, Cleveland, Ohio. Gregg graduated LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas in 1992 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia Miller (Deckant), son Bryant (Sarah), daughter, VaNessa Barfield (John), sister-in-law, Jo Smith, (Will) grand-daughters Avery & Ellis Miller, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 @ The Stretford @ The Cascades, 2801 Wexford Drive, Tyler, Texas 75709 from 1pm-4pm, from 1:30-2p, a memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of East Texas or Pets Fur People: East Texas.