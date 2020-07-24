Greg was a member of Flint Baptist Church, where he served in the Worship and Tech Ministry. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, Greg and his wife Jana moved to Nacogdoches where he studied music at Stephen F. Austin. He started his first recording studio there before moving to Tyler to begin Rosewood Studios. Greg loved music, and was blessed to have it be his career as well as his passion. His session credits include Grammy and Dove award winning projects. He engineered multiple RIAA certified gold and multi-platinum albums.
Greg was proud of his studio and the people that he worked with but he was even prouder of his family and the love they have for each other. He is survived by his wife, Jana, his son Justin and his wife Allison, his son David and his wife Sasha. His brother Dwight and his wife Marilyn and their family. He was also the proud PawPaw to Sofia, Gavin and Elizabeth. Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Joy Hunt.
Because we know so many are unable to join us at the service honoring Greg, we will be live streaming the service. https://flintbc.online.church/
The families’ wishes are that rather than sending flowers, please make donations to either; The Flint Baptist Church Worship Ministry Fund, 11131 FM 2868, Tyler, TX 75762 or The Tyler Bicycle Club, in Honor of Greg Hunt, PO Box 6734, Tyler, TX. 75711.