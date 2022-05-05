Greg Baker
ARP — Services for Gregory Jackson Baker, 58, Arp, will be at 10am, Friday, May 6th, at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, Arp, TX, with Reverend Doctor Ron Klingsick officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mason Cemetery, Arp, TX.
Greg passed away, Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022, at UT Health-Tyler after a brief illness. He was born July 6th, 1963, in Smith County to the late Andrew Jackson and LaVone Armstrong Baker. Greg grew up in Arp, graduated Arp High School in 1981 and remained in Arp. Greg was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Greg loved attending every sporting event of the Arp Tigers and was a diehard fan of the A&M Aggies, Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Giants! If you knew Greg, you knew his passion for sports as that’s pretty much all he ever talked about! Greg had a gifted ability to remember just about every game, regardless of what team was playing, that he ever watched. He was always quoting stats from some sporting event, no matter how many years had passed. Greg was a longtime member of the Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church and he truly loved God.
Greg was preceded in death by his loving parents, Andrew Jackson “Slim” and LaVone Armstrong Baker.
Survivors include his sister, Kathy D. Baker, Arp, brother Anthony D. and Melissa Baker of Allen, nephew Drew and Megan Bennett, Fate, and niece Kelley and James Elam, Tyler; two great-nieces, Kensie Leigh Elam, Tyler and Victori Grace Bennett, Fate; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 5th, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, at the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home - 905 S Commerce St., Overton, TX 75684.
Memorials may be made to Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 87, Arp, Texas 75750.
