Granville Mark “Bubba” Billingsley
HENDERSON — Bubba Billingsley was born March 8, 1951 and entered eternal life on March 13, 2021. He was 70 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
Bubba was a Christian man; he was a cattle buyer and he also drove a truck for a living.
He was preceded in death by his parents Granville Marsh “Red” and Jean (Westbrook) Billingsley, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
He is survived by his dog, Molly B; his siblings are Marsha Billingsley, Joel Kent Billingsley and wife Cameron and Clay Billingsley; niece, Caroline Billingsley; and his aunt Reba Billingsley Hicks all of Frankston. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made in Bubba’s honor to the Frankston City Cemetery, care of Janie Byrd PO Box 176 Frankston, Tx 75763.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
‘We need answers’: Family of woman killed by Fort Worth officer demands trial date
-
Tyler woman accused of shooting her fiancé in his rear end
-
Salas speaks out after four-day Lindale area manhunt, bonds set at $1 million
-
Vaccine appointments by phone available Tuesday
-
Newhouse's Night: Senior throws 1-hit shutout, drives in lone run in 1-0 win over Allen