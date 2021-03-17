Granville Mark "Bubba" Billingsley
HENDERSON — Bubba Billingsley was born March 8, 1951 and entered eternal life on March 13, 2021. He was 70 years old.
A graveside service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Frankston City Cemetery. Bro. George Folmar will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home.
Bubba was a Christian man; he was a cattle buyer and he also drove a truck for a living.
He was preceded in death by his parents Granville Marsh “Red” and Jean (Westbrook) Billingsley, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
He is survived by his dog, Molly B; his siblings are Marsha Billingsley, Joel Kent Billingsley and wife Cameron and Clay Billingsley; niece, Caroline Billingsley; and his aunt Reba Billingsley Hicks all of Frankston. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
Memorials may be made in Bubba’s honor to the Frankston City Cemetery, care of Janie Byrd PO Box 176 Frankston, Tx 75763.
 
 