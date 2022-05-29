Grady Leon Graham
TROUP — Grady Graham was born November 12,1947 in Comanche, TX and died May 15, 2022 in a Whitehouse, TX nursing home. He served in the U.S Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the Aircraft Carrier, USS Shangri-La (CVS-38) as a Jet Mechanic. He is survived by daughter Paige Graham and granddaughter Mila of Anna, TX. He is also survived by his sister Daphna Vincent of Breckenridge, TX, brothers Ron Williams and wife Melinda of Troup,TX and Walt Williams and wife Tammy of Boise, ID. Per Grady’s wishes he is to be cremated and his ashes to be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Military Cemetery.