Gracie M. House
FRANKSTON — Gracie M. (Stover) House was born April 4, 1926 and entered eternal life on February 21, 2021. She was 94 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at United Methodist Church in Frankston. Bro. Matt Thomas, Tim Lovelady and Jerry Beard will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
Gracie was a member of the Ladies UMC/Lake Palestine Quilting Clubs, Frankston Red Hat, and Garden Clubs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Ethel (Donahue) Stover; husband, Clarence House; brothers, George, Ed, and Ervil Stover; and sisters, Flossie Laney and Della Plaunty.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Larry House, C.R. “Bubba” House and wife Linda, daughters; Brenda Higginbotham and husband Paul, Carolyn Hefelfinger and husband James “Butch”, all of Frankston; sisters; Bernice and husband Edward of Nacogdoches, Ethel Lewis of Jacksonville, Reba Berry and husband Ron of Whitehouse; and sister-in-law, Vonnie Stover of Jacksonville. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Clinton House of Chandler, Ashton House of Midland, Jennifer Hartis and husband Shawn of Baytown, Susan McIntyre and husband Charlie of Midland, Ronnie Higginbotham and wife Amy of Cedar Hill, Dennis Higginbotham, Billy Hefelfinger, Andrea Holland and husband Jarrod all of Frankston, and Kelly Hefelfinger of Tyler. Great-grandchildren; Michaela Holland, Hunter Holland, Alyssa Hartis, Cash McIntyre, Ava McIntyre, Jackson House and Madelyn Faith House.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Stover, Roger House, Mark House, Paul Laney, Robert Lewis and Mark Tatum.
