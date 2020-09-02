Grace Jones Willis
MARSHALL — Grace Jones Willis of Marshall, Texas, formally of Tyler, Texas, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1922 in Cove Springs, Texas to parents Walter Graves Jones and Beulah Steagall Jones.
Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, O. J. Willis; brother Walter Ray Jones and sister Jean Cox.
Mrs. Willis is survived by her sons, Owen J. Willis (wife Martha) and Ray J. Willis (wife Barbara); six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas with Dr. Karen Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cedar Street Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.

