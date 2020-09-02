Grace Jones Willis
MARSHALL — Grace Jones Willis of Marshall, Texas, formally of Tyler, Texas, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born on October 11, 1922 in Cove Springs, Texas to parents Walter Graves Jones and Beulah Steagall Jones.
Mrs. Willis was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, O. J. Willis; brother Walter Ray Jones and sister Jean Cox.
Mrs. Willis is survived by her sons, Owen J. Willis (wife Martha) and Ray J. Willis (wife Barbara); six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas with Dr. Karen Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cedar Street Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.
Recommended for you
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Police investigating possible attempted abduction after Tyler ISD student got off bus
-
Simply Super: Patrick Mahomes, gets Super Bowl ring and his girlfriend gets engagement ring
-
Man reported missing in Tyler found safe
-
Smith County reports two COVID-19 related deaths
-
All Saints Episcopal School student crowned National American Miss Texas