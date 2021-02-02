Glynne Roy Stanley
TYLER — Glynne Roy Stanley, 66, passed away January 28 from complications of Covid 19. He was born June 24, 1954 in Tyler. The youngest son of Roy and Doris Stanley. Not long after graduating from John Tyler School, he began a long, successful career with Southwestern Bell Telephone, later AT&T Communications.
For more than 48 years, he was a proud member of the Communications Workers of America. In 1979, he was elected President of CWA Local 6214, an office in which he would serve continuously until his untimely death. For 34 years he served as a member of the CWA bargaining committee, negotiating contracts both regionally and nationally. He was universally recognized among his Union peers for his knowledge and expertise at the bargaining table.
He also served for more than 30 years as a delegate for the Texas AFL-CIO, and was a long-time member of the Democratic Party. He devoted countless hours to making life better for working people.
Glynne is survived by his mother, Doris Stanley; father, Roy Stanley; brother, Doug Stanley; brother and sister-in-law, Kerry and Retha Stanley; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Bobby Porter; sister-in-law, Billie Sue Sowle and husband, Dwight; daughters, Shannon Mackay, Wendy Hale and husband, Mike; and Kristy Payne and husband, Glenn; granddaughters, Ashley Mackay, Jennifer Hale and Natalie Payne; grandsons, Justin Hale and wife Erin and Nathan Payne; and special friend, Karen Ayers. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol; his sister-in-law, Lee Stanley, his niece, Molly Stanley, and step-mother, Hazel Stanley.
Services for Glynne will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Ward Officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses or a Charity of Choice. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses at U.T. Health Tyler for their constant care and devotion to Glynne.
